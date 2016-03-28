FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Airlines pilot charged with drinking before Detroit flight
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

American Airlines pilot charged with drinking before Detroit flight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - An American Airlines co-pilot was charged on Monday with drinking before a weekend flight out of the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, prosecutors said.

John Maguire, 50, was in the cockpit for the Philadelphia-bound flight on Saturday morning when he was detained, Maria Miller, assistant prosecuting attorney of Wayne County, Michigan, said.

Maguire, from Pennsylvania, has not been arraigned, Miller said. He was released the day of his arrest.

Maguire could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police at the Detroit airport twice had Maguire blow into a breathalyzer, and each time his readings exceeded the legal limit, airport spokesman Michael Conway said on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration prohibits pilots from flying with blood alcohol content higher than .04, according to the regulator’s website. The FAA said in a statement on Saturday that it was investigating the incident.

American Airlines spokeswoman Laura Nedbal said on Saturday that Maguire’s flight was canceled and passengers were put on other flights. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.