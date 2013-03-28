FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Michigan outlook revised to positive from stable by Moody's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service revised its outlook on Michigan on Thursday to positive from stable, noting the state is “rebuilding financial reserves and running structurally balanced budgets, which signals an improving credit trajectory.”

The new outlook applies to $5.1 billion of state general obligation and other debt.

Michigan’s finances are improving along with the state’s key auto industry, Moody’s said in a statement.

“The dramatic downsizing of the Detroit-based US auto industry, culminating in 2009, eroded Michigan’s economic base and depleted its finances,” Moody’s said. “Now Michigan is rebuilding its balance sheet, in keeping with its historically strong management practices, as the auto industry stabilizes.”

“While many local governments in Michigan are financially troubled, this exposure is unlikely to impose unmanageable, direct financial burdens on the state,” Moody’s added.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder has appointed a corporate bankruptcy manager to turn around financially troubled Detroit in the hope of avoiding a bankruptcy filing by the state’s largest city. If Detroit were to file, it would mark the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.

Moody’s also assigned Michigan’s Aa2 general obligation bond rating to $200 million of General Obligation School Loan Bonds expected to sell on April 9 to raise proceeds for the state’s School Loan Revolving Fund, which makes loans to school districts.

