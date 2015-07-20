FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P raises outlook on Michigan's GO bonds
July 20, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

S&P raises outlook on Michigan's GO bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s raised its outlook on Michigan’s general obligation bonds to “positive” from “stable”, citing the state’s structural budget balance.

"The positive outlook reflects current structural budget balance and a new commitment to rebuild budget stabilization fund balances, as reflected in the enacted fiscal 2016 budget," the ratings agency said on Monday. (bit.ly/1DqUfgb)

S&P affirmed its “AA-” rating on Michigan’s general obligation debt and its “A+” rating on the state’s appropriation-backed debt. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

