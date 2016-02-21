FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2016 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Several people shot, killed in random Michigan shootings - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - As many as six people were reportedly shot and killed in Michigan on Saturday night in a series of apparently random shootings, according to media reports.

NBC News, citing officials at the sheriff’s office, said six people had been killed and three others wounded in shootings in and around Kalamazoo County.

“We seem to be dealing with a worst case scenario, someone driving around shooting,” NBC quoted Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas as saying.

Local media reported that multiple people were fatally shot at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Texas Township and the Seelye Kia dealership, in Kalamazoo, two of at least three shooting scenes that appeared to have no connection apart from the suspect.

Witnesses said the shooter was a male driving an SUV.

Authorities could not be reached to confirm the reports.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Miral Fahmy

