House panel subpoenas ex-EPA Midwest chief over Flint water crisis
February 3, 2016 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

House panel subpoenas ex-EPA Midwest chief over Flint water crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives has subpoenaed the former Midwest chief of the Environmental Protection Agency over the Flint, Michigan, drinking water crisis, Representative Jason Chaffetz said on Wednesday.

The panel subpoenaed EPA’s Susan Hedman to appear at a deposition in Washington later this month. Hedman, who resigned this week, had played down a memo by an EPA employee that said tests had shown high levels of lead in the city’s water, telling Flint and Michigan administrators it was only a draft report.

Chaffetz, the head of the House Oversight panel, said at a hearing on the crisis that his panel has also subpoenaed Darnell Earley, who served as Flint’s state-appointed city manager when the city switched from Detroit’s system to the Flint River for its water supply. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Susan Heavey)

