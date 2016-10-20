FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S. EPA watchdog says clearer emergency power needed after Flint crisis
October 20, 2016 / 5:50 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. EPA watchdog says clearer emergency power needed after Flint crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency needs to make its emergency authority clearer to help protect people from contaminated water supplies, the agency's inspector general said in a report released on Thursday in the wake of the Flint, Michigan, lead crisis.

"These situations should generate a greater sense of urgency," the EPA's Office of the Inspector General said in a summary of its findings released online, adding that its review of the lead contaminated water in Flint was ongoing.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tom Brown

