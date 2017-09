WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The head of the Midwest region of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has offered her resignation over the water contamination crisis in Flint, Michigan, the agency said on Thursday.

The EPA also issued an emergency order requiring Michigan and the city of Flint to take immediate steps after determining that the response by the local governments has been “inadequate to protect human health.” (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Eric Beech)