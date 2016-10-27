FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Defense seeks change of venue in two Flint water class actions
#Westlaw News
October 27, 2016

Defense seeks change of venue in two Flint water class actions

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Seven current or former Michigan state workers named as defendants in two class action lawsuits stemming from the Flint water crisis have asked a federal judge to move the cases out of Michigan because they cannot receive a fair trial there.

The defendants have been the subject of hundreds of news stories and negative comments, lawyers for the current or former Michigan Department of Environmental Quality employees said in motions filed on Thursday and on Oct. 21.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eAAbFL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
