Michigan judge issues case management order in Flint water lawsuit

A judge overseeing hundreds of state court lawsuits filed over the Flint, Michigan water contamination crisis has issued his first case management order to help organize the litigation and prepare for a small number of bellwether trials.

About 500 Genesee County Circuit Court cases alleging personal injury, property damage or economic loss from exposure to Flint drinking water are covered by Judge Richard Yuille's order signed on Tuesday, including some putative class actions.

