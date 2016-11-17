FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Michigan judge issues case management order in Flint water lawsuit
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 17, 2016 / 12:06 AM / 9 months ago

Michigan judge issues case management order in Flint water lawsuit

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A judge overseeing hundreds of state court lawsuits filed over the Flint, Michigan water contamination crisis has issued his first case management order to help organize the litigation and prepare for a small number of bellwether trials.

About 500 Genesee County Circuit Court cases alleging personal injury, property damage or economic loss from exposure to Flint drinking water are covered by Judge Richard Yuille's order signed on Tuesday, including some putative class actions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2f1Xhl2

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.