9 months ago
Flint water class action belongs in state court - 6th Circuit
November 18, 2016 / 8:51 PM / 9 months ago

Flint water class action belongs in state court - 6th Circuit

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A proposed class action accusing private companies of professional negligence in the Flint, Michigan water contamination crisis was properly filed in state court, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a 2-1 decision issued on Wednesday, the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a decision from U.S. District Judge John Corbett O'Meara, who ordered in May that the class action be remanded to Genesee County Circuit Court, where hundreds of lawsuits have been filed stemming from the water crisis, after defendants removed the case to federal court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2g6ia19

