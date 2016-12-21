Four former government officials in Flint, Michigan, including two emergency managers, appeared in court Wednesday on felony charges of conspiring to violate safety rules in connection with the city's water crisis that exposed residents to dangerous levels of lead.

Former state-appointed emergency managers Darnell Earley and Gerald Ambrose and former city employees Howard Croft, a public works superintendent, and Daugherty Johnson, a utilities manager, were arraigned after being charged on Tuesday by Michigan's attorney general.

Prosecutors alleged the four conspired to operate the city's water treatment plant when it was not safe to do so.

Earley's bond was set at $200,000 and Ambrose's bond at $100,00. Bonds for Johnson and Croft were both $50,000, according to a court official.

All are scheduled to appear again in court on Jan. 3, the official said.

"Being named criminal defendant is a fearful process, it's one that people are intimidated and scared by, but I see a lot of courage in Mr. Johnson and a lot of dedication. He has the wherewithal to fight the good fight," Edward Zeineh, Johnson's attorney, said by telephone.

Todd Perkins, an attorney for Earley, did not respond to a request for comment.

Croft and Ambrose have unnamed court-appointed attorneys with no phone numbers listed in court documents.

Flint's water contamination was linked to an April 2014 switch of the city's water source to the Flint River from Lake Huron in an attempt to cut costs.

The more corrosive river water caused lead to leach from city pipes into the drinking water. The city switched back to the previous water system in October 2015, but there are still concerns over the safety of Flint's drinking water.

A federal judge ruled in November that state and city officials needed to deliver bottled water to certain residents. The state challenged this ruling, but it was upheld by a federal appeals court.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge David Lawson granted an emergency motion to enforce the court's ruling. The state has until Dec. 29 to respond.

"We continue to work toward compliance with Judge Lawson's order," Anna Heaton, a spokeswoman for Governor Rick Snyder's office said by email. "The state does not currently possess the network necessary to immediately provide bottled water delivery to each household."

Michael Steinberg of the American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement the state was "essentially thumbing its nose at a federal judge by ignoring a court order."