Michigan governor hit with racketeering lawsuit over Flint water crisis

DETROIT (Reuters) - More than 400 residents of Flint, Michigan, on Wednesday filed a racketeering lawsuit against Governor Rick Snyder and several local and state officials over the contamination of the city’s drinking water with dangerously high levels of lead.

The class action, filed in U.S. District Court in Flint, charged that Snyder and other officials enacted a “wrongful scheme to solve Flint’s fiscal problem by selling Flint residents poisoned drinking water” in order to balance the city’s financial books. A federal judge must certify a class.

“They created a catastrophe,” said Chet Kern, an attorney with Bern Ripka LLP in New York, which filed the lawsuit with 1-800-LAW-FIRM PLLC in Southfield, Michigan.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory damages for personal, property and business losses that could total billion of dollars, Kern said. The property damages could be trebled under the racketeering charge, he said.

Snyder’s spokesman, Ari Adler, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Snyder has been criticized for the state’s poor handling of a crisis that garnered national headlines.

Under the direction of a state-appointed emergency manager, Flint switched water supplies to the Flint River from Detroit’s system in 2014 to save money.

The corrosive river water leached lead, a toxic substance that can damage the nervous system, from the city’s water pipes. Flint switched back to the Detroit system last October.

In addition to Snyder, the lawsuit also named the state, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the city of Flint, emergency managers appointed by Snyder to manage Flint, other state and local officials and three consulting firms. It is one of at least eight lawsuits seeking class action status related to the water crisis.

“As a result of the acts of Governor Snyder and his staff, the emergency managers, MDEQ, and MDHHS, unthinkable harm has been inflicted on the residents of Flint,” the suit said.

In addition to the civil racketeering charge filed against the individuals, the 17-count lawsuit also charged gross negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and conspiracy.