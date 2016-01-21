FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delay in Flint water response 'inexplicable and inexcusable,' Obama tells CBS
January 21, 2016 / 1:11 AM / 2 years ago

Delay in Flint water response 'inexplicable and inexcusable,' Obama tells CBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said in an interview on Wednesday that it was “inexplicable and inexcusable” that families in Flint, Michigan, were not immediately informed that the city’s drinking water had elevated levels of lead.

“What is inexplicable and inexcusable is once people figured out that there was a problem there and that there was lead in the water, the notion that immediately families weren’t notified, things weren’t shut down,” Obama told CBS.

“That shouldn’t happen anywhere,” Obama said in an excerpt of the interview released by CBS. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)

