CORRECTED-Obama says Flint crisis reminder gov't cannot 'shortchange' services

(Corrects location of Obama remarks in second paragraph to UAW-GM Center)

DETROIT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday pledged to continue to offer support for the local response to the water contamination crisis in Flint, Michigan.

“If I were a parent up there, I would be beside myself that my kid’s health could be at risk,” Obama said in remarks at the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources in Detroit.

Obama met with Flint Mayor Karen Weaver on Tuesday. The meeting followed Obama’s order on Saturday for federal aid for the state and local response efforts in Genesee County, which includes Flint.

“I told her we are going to have her back and all the people of Flint’s back as they work their way through this terrible tragedy,” he said. “It is a reminder that we can’t shortchange the basic services we provide to our people.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)