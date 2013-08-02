FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan Finance Authority revenue notes rates SP-1 -S&P
August 2, 2013

Michigan Finance Authority revenue notes rates SP-1 -S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Friday assigned its SP-1 short-term rating to the Michigan Finance Authority’s series 2013C state aid revenue notes, which are issued for the Detroit Public Schools.

The schools’ management said it ended fiscal 2013 with a $6 million deficit but expects to report a surplus of approximately $6 million in 2014 due to school closures and possible midyear budget cuts, S&P said.

“The rating reflects a pledge of all state aid to be appropriated by the state of Michigan to the Detroit Public Schools starting with fiscal 2014,” the rating company said.

The Detroit Public Schools enrollment could fall by as much as 33 percent, and state aid will be sufficient to cover debt service, according to S&P.

