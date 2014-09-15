FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Corrections News
September 15, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Micro Focus agrees all-share merger with The Attachmate Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects stake in para two from 40 pct to 60 pct)

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - British mainframe computer specialist company Micro Focus International said on Monday it had agreed an all-share merger with rival The Attachmate Group Inc in an deal valuing the groups’ combined capital and debt at $2.35 billion.

Micro Focus said on Monday its shareholders would receive about 60 percent of the equity in the new group, which based on Micro Focus’ closing share price on Sept. 12, values the British company at about 729.6 million pounds, or $1.18 billion.

It also said it would return about 60 pence a share to investors.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Karolin Schaps

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
