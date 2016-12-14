FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Micro Focus Intl posts 22 pct rise in H1 earnings ahead of HPE deal
December 14, 2016 / 7:23 AM / 8 months ago

Micro Focus Intl posts 22 pct rise in H1 earnings ahead of HPE deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Micro Focus International , the British IT firm buying Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's software business for $8.8 billion, said it was making good progress as it reported a 22.4 percent rise in first-half underlying earnings.

The company said that while it had made a good start to the deal, it was maintaining full-year guidance for revenue growth of between minus 2 percent and zero.

It reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $332.5 million (260 million pounds) on total revenue of $684.7 million for the six months to Oct. 31.

It said the HPE deal was on target to complete in the third quarter. (1 British pound = $1.2661) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
