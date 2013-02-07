FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microchip third-quarter results beat estimates; shares up 6 pct
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 9:52 PM / in 5 years

Microchip third-quarter results beat estimates; shares up 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Microchip Technology Inc reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, boosted by sales of its microcontrollers, sending its shares up 6 percent in extended trading.

Net income fell to $10.2 million, or 5 cents per share, from $77.5 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 37 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $416 million, above the average analyst expectation of $411.4 million.

Microchip shares rose to $36.20 after closing at $33.94 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
