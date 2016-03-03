FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian phone maker Micromax's CEO quits amid falling sales
#Communications Equipment
March 3, 2016 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Indian phone maker Micromax's CEO quits amid falling sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - India’s second-largest phone maker Micromax said on Thursday Chief Executive Vineet Taneja has left the company to “pursue other opportunities”, at a time when the company grapples with falling sales as cheaper Chinese rivals flood the market.

Micromax, which has grown rapidly since 2008 by selling low-cost smartphones, saw shipments falling 12.1 percent in the last quarter of 2015 compared with a growth of 15.4 percent for the industry, data from industry tracker IDC showed.

“The co-founders and senior leadership are very well entrenched into the operations and the business is as usual,” Micromax, which has been undercut by cheap smartphones sold by a flurry of new Chinese companies including Xiaomi (IPO-XMGP.HK) and Lenovo, said in a statement.

It did not name Taneja’s successor.

Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

