SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Durcan said weak prices for NAND memory chips, used widely in tablets and smartphones, should be firmer in early 2013 following industry production cuts.

“I‘m quite optimistic the first half of next year can be significantly stronger for NAND,” Durcan told Reuters in an interview on Monday. “It’s tougher to know in the short term.”