4 months ago
UPDATE 1-Micron names SanDisk co-founder Sanjay Mehrotra CEO
#Hot Stocks
April 27, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-Micron names SanDisk co-founder Sanjay Mehrotra CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, shares)

April 27 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc named SanDisk co-founder Sanjay Mehrotra its chief executive, replacing Mark Durcan who announced his retirement in February.

Mehrotra's appointment will be effective May 8, post which, Durcan will serve as an adviser to the company until early August.

Durcan, a 30-year Micron veteran, took the top job in 2012 after long-time CEO Steve Appleton was killed in a plane crash.

Mehrotra, who will also become Micron's president and join the company's board, served as CEO of SandDisk from 2011 to 2016.

He spearheaded the $16 billion acquisition of the company by U.S. hard-disk maker Western Digital Corp last year.

Micron shares were up 1 percent in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)

