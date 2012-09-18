FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 5 years ago

Micron hires senior mobile executive from Nvidia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Micron has hired a former senior executive from Nvidia to manage its expansion of memory chips for tablets and smartphones.

Michael Rayfield, who left Nvidia last month, will be Micron’s vice president, Wireless Solutions Group, in charge of DRAM and NAND flash chips for mobile devices, said Boise, Idaho-based Micron in a statement.

Rayfield was heavily involved in Nvidia’s ongoing expansion from its core PC graphics chip business into mobile devices with its Tegra processors.

With PC sales barely growing, Micron, Samsung Electronics and other memory chipmakers are focusing more on chips for tablets and smartphones.

For the first time since the 1980s, personal computers no longer account for the majority of demand for DRAM memory chips, data released last week by market research firm IHS iSuppli showed.

