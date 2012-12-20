FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Micron quarterly revenue misses expectations
December 20, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

Micron quarterly revenue misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Micron Technology posted fiscal first-quarter revenue of $1.83 billion, down from $2.09 billion in the year-ago period as it sold fewer memory chips in a slow PC market.

Analysts had expected revenue of $2.005 billion for the quarter ended in November, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company posted a net loss of $275 million, or 27 cents a share, compared to a net loss of $187 million, or 19 cents, in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Micron were down 3.38 percent in extended trade after closing down 0.44 percent at $6.79.

