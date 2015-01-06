FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipmaker Micron posts higher fiscal 1st-quarter revenue
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

Chipmaker Micron posts higher fiscal 1st-quarter revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Memory chipmaker Micron Technology on Tuesday posted higher fiscal first-quarter revenue that fell a bit short of expectations as a stabilizing personal computer industry supported demand for DRAM chips.

Micron said in a statement its revenue rose 13 percent to $4.57 billion in the first quarter, which ended on Dec 4. Analysts on average expected revenue of $4.614 billion for the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.