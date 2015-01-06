Chipmaker Micron posts higher fiscal 1st-quarter revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Memory chipmaker Micron Technology on Tuesday posted higher fiscal first-quarter revenue that fell a bit short of expectations as a stabilizing personal computer industry supported demand for DRAM chips.

Micron said in a statement its revenue rose 13 percent to $4.57 billion in the first quarter, which ended on Dec 4. Analysts on average expected revenue of $4.614 billion for the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Diane Craft)