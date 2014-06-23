Chipmaker Micron's third-quarter revenue exceeds expectations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23 (Reuters) - Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc posted fiscal third-quarter revenue above expectations following signs of stabilization in the personal computer industry that could fuel demand for DRAM chips.

Micron said in a statement on Monday its revenue jumped 72 percent to $3.98 billion in the third quarter, which ended in May. Analysts on average expected revenue of $3.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.