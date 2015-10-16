FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipmaker Micron's CEO to take voluntary 50 pct pay cut
October 16, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

Chipmaker Micron's CEO to take voluntary 50 pct pay cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan will take a voluntary 50 percent cut in his base salary, amid cost-cutting at the memory chipmaker.

The cut, which is temporary, reduced Durcan's annual base salary to $525,000, effective Oct. 18, the company said in a filing on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1OJwJDx)

Micron, which makes both dynamic random access and NAND flash memory chips, has struggled with weak demand for its chips used in computers.

China’s state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, a technology conglomerate, has been pursuing Micron, according to media reports. It has offered $23 billion for Micron, but the plan has been clouded by U.S. security concerns.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

