Chipmaker Micron's fourth-quarter revenue beats expectations

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue above expectations as signs of stabilization in the personal computer industry supported demand for DRAM chips.

Micron said in a statement on Thursday its revenue rose 49 percent to $4.23 billion in the fourth quarter, which ended in August. Analysts on average expected revenue of $4.16 billion for the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.