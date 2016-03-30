FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipmaker Micron's second-quarter sales fall 29.6 pct
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 30, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Chipmaker Micron's second-quarter sales fall 29.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Memory-chip maker Micron Technology Inc reported a 29.6 percent fall in quarterly net sales as weak demand for personal computers led to a fall in average selling prices for chips used in PCs.

Micron reported a net loss attributable to the company of $97 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 3, compared with a profit of $934 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net sales fell to $2.93 billion from $4.17 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
