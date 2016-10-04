Micron posts smallest revenue decline in a year

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Memory-chip maker Micron Technology Inc reported a 10.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, its smallest decline in four quarters, as pricing improves and the personal computer market shows signs of rebound.

The net loss attributable to company's shareholders was $170 million, or 16 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $471 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2dpsaFi)

The latest quarter included a $58 million charge related to a restructuring program the company announced in the third quarter.

Micron's net sales fell to $3.22 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 1, from $3.60 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)