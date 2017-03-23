FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Micron's quarterly revenue soars 58.4 percent
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 5 months ago

Micron's quarterly revenue soars 58.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc reported a 58.4 percent jump in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher demand for the company's memory chips used in computing devices and storage devices found in smartphones amid tight supplies.

Net income attributable to Micron was $894 million, or 77 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 2, compared with a net loss of $97 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2nhTnff)

The company's net sales rose to $4.65 billion from $2.93 billion, the second straight quarterly revenue rise after nearly two years of declines.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.