BRIEF-Micronas Semiconductor Holding H1 sales up 7.4 percent to CHF 81.1 million
July 22, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Micronas Semiconductor Holding H1 sales up 7.4 percent to CHF 81.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG : * Ad-hoc press release: first-half sales ahead of forecast * Says H1 sales up 7 percent compared with first half of 2013 * Says consolidated net sales in H1 2014 increased to CHF 81.1 million, which

is 7.4 percent higher than in H1 2013 * Says H1 operating profit (EBIT) came to CHF 3.3 million * Says profit of CHF 2.3 million for H1 2014 * Continuing weakness of yen and start-up costs for new products on 8-inch line

to continue to affect results in H2 * Says EBIT margin is expected to remain in the lower single-digit percentage

range in H2 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

