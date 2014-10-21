FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Micronas Semiconductor Holding says 9M net sales went up by 4.5 pct to CHF 119.6 mln
#Semiconductors
October 21, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Micronas Semiconductor Holding says 9M net sales went up by 4.5 pct to CHF 119.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG

* Says sales increase by 4 pct year-on-year in first nine months of 2014

* Says for 2014 as a whole, Micronas still expects sales of 158 million Swiss francs, with a percentage EBIT margin in lower single-digit range

* Says 9-month consolidated net sales went up by 4.5 pct year-on-year to 119.6 million Swiss francs

* Says consolidated sales for Q3 of 2014 were down on previous quarter figure at 38.5 million Swiss francs

* Says 9-month EBIT came to 5.0 million Swiss francs, or 4.2 pct of sales Source text: bit.ly/1nxsOi6 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
