McCain raises concerns about possible Chinese bid for US chip maker
July 15, 2015 / 8:42 PM / 2 years ago

McCain raises concerns about possible Chinese bid for US chip maker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - Republican Senator John McCain on Wednesday raised concerns about the potential national security implications of a proposed bid by a China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd’s to acquire U.S. chip maker Micron Technology, and called for a thorough U.S. review.

“I am concerned by the potential national security implications of a planned bid by a Chinese state-owned enterprise for Micron Technology, the last major American manufacturer of memory chips,” the head of the Senate Armed Services Committee said in response to a query from Reuters.

“It is critical that any proposed takeover receive careful and thorough review by the Congress, the Department of Defense, and other U.S. government agencies,” he said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese

