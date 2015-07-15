McCain raises concerns about possible Chinese bid for US chip maker

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - Republican Senator John McCain on Wednesday raised concerns about the potential national security implications of a proposed bid by a China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd’s to acquire U.S. chip maker Micron Technology, and called for a thorough U.S. review.

“I am concerned by the potential national security implications of a planned bid by a Chinese state-owned enterprise for Micron Technology, the last major American manufacturer of memory chips,” the head of the Senate Armed Services Committee said in response to a query from Reuters.

“It is critical that any proposed takeover receive careful and thorough review by the Congress, the Department of Defense, and other U.S. government agencies,” he said.