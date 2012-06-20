UPDATE 1-Micron posts net loss as margins slump

* Q3 loss per share $0.32 vs estimate $-0.20

* Q3 revenue $2.17 mln vs estimate $2 bln

* Shares down 2 pct in heavy after-market trading

June 20 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Micron Technology reported a much bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, as an increase in DRAM prices failed to offset weak margins from sales of its NAND flash products.

Revenue from sales of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, mostly used in PCs, jumped 20 percent in the third quarter, as sales volume rose and average selling prices increased 7 percent over second-quarter levels, Micron said.

The company also sold 40 percent more NAND Flash products, which are used in USB flash drives and solid-state drives, in the quarter ended May 31 than they did in the second quarter. But this was offset by a fall in average selling prices.

Micron reported March-May net loss of $320 million, or 32 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $75 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales at the company, which is in exclusive talks to buy bankrupt Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc, rose modestly to $2.17 billion from $2.14 billion.

Analysts expected a loss of 20 cents per share, on revenue of nearly $2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Elpida deal would give Micron a 25 percent share of the global market for DRAM chips, moving it to second place behind Samsung Electronics.

It will also give the U.S. company access to Elpida’s technology in chips for smartphones and tablets.

The company may request creditors to cut 90 percent of Elpida’s unsecured debt, Japanese media reported earlier this month.

Shares of the company, which closed at $6.12 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, fell 2 percent to $6.00 in after-hour trading.