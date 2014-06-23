Oracle nears $5 bln deal for Micros Systems - WSJ

June 23 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp is likely to buy Micros Systems in a $5 billion deal, expected to be announced as early as Monday morning, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The takeover would value Micros at more than $67 a share, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1qDBeVn)

Micros Systems makes point-of-sale hardware and software for restaurants and hotels. Oracle has been rolling out its own cloud-based products and acquiring smaller cloud companies such as marketing software maker Responsys Inc.

The deal, if confirmed, would be Oracle’s largest acquisition since it bought Sun Microsystems for $5.6 billion in 2009.

Bloomberg reported last week that the companies were in exclusive talks.

Oracle and Micros Systems could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)