Microsoft to introduce ad-blocker in Edge web browser - ZDNet

March 31 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp is planning to introduce an in-built ad blocker into the next version of the Microsoft Edge web browser, tech website ZDNet reported, citing a slide from the company’s developer conference on Wednesday.

Microsoft Edge replaced Internet Explorer as the default browser in Windows 10. (zd.net/22RaEfu)

The move follows Opera’s announcement this month that it was introducing ad-blocking features directly into its desktop computer browser.

Faster-loading web pages, increased privacy and security and less intrusive web browsing are the key reasons for the growing demand for ad-blockers. However, their growing popularity is cutting into the growth of online advertising sales.

Microsoft could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)