Microsoft cloud service Azure restored after partial outage
August 18, 2014 / 11:57 PM / 3 years ago

Microsoft cloud service Azure restored after partial outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft said it resolved an outage on its Azure cloud computing service, which occurred across multiple regions.

Partial disruptions began as of 1740 GMT on Aug. 18, the company said on the Azure website. (bit.ly/VAqCJV)

Microsoft Azure is a cloud-based platform for creating, deploying and maintaining online applications and services such as websites and web-hosted applications. The service, which is used by governments and corporations around the world, supports various programming languages, tools and frameworks.

The company said Azure services such as virtual machines, cloud services, mobile services, service bus, site recovery, HDInsight, websites and Storsimple were down due to interruptions in multiple centers.

The core platform components were working properly throughout and only a small subset of customers were affected by the outage, Microsoft said.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler

