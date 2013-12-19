FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-U.S. authorities charge Microsoft portfolio manager, friend with insider trading
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2013 / 8:20 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-U.S. authorities charge Microsoft portfolio manager, friend with insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - * SEC says charges Microsoft Corp senior portfolio manager Brian

Jorgenson and a friend with insider trading * SEC says jorgenson and the other defendant, Sean Stokke, were also criminally

charged by U.S. Department of Justice * SEC alleges that stokke traded in advance of public announcement that

Microsoft planned to invest in Barnes & Noble Inc e-reader business * SEC alleges that stokke also traded in advance of microsoft’s July 2013

quarterly earnings announcement * SEC alleges that jorgenson tipped stokke in advance about the news, and that

both defendants made a combined $393,125 illegal profits

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.