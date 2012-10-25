FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer comments on Windows 8
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer comments on Windows 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp : * CEO ballmer says windows 8 ‘reimagines windows and the whole pc industry’ -

Reuters tv * CEO ballmer says windows 8 introduces a pc as a tablet - Reuters tv * CEO ballmer says new interfaces looks different but rely on familiar concepts

- Reuters tv * CEO says device uniquely good at being a tablet and a pc, can be used for

both work and entertainment - Reuters tv * CEO says “we’re all in on this,” launching with 10,000 applications - Reuters

tv * CEO says windows 8 machines from acer, samsung, sony, Dell will be ubiquitous

in stores during holidays - Reuters tv * CEO sees more windows devices sold this quarter than Google or Apple products

- Reuters tv * CEO says windows 8 innovates the pc category - Reuters tv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.