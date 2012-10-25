BRIEF-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer comments on Windows 8

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp : * CEO ballmer says windows 8 ‘reimagines windows and the whole pc industry’ -

Reuters tv * CEO ballmer says windows 8 introduces a pc as a tablet - Reuters tv * CEO ballmer says new interfaces looks different but rely on familiar concepts

- Reuters tv * CEO says device uniquely good at being a tablet and a pc, can be used for

both work and entertainment - Reuters tv * CEO says “we’re all in on this,” launching with 10,000 applications - Reuters

tv * CEO says windows 8 machines from acer, samsung, sony, Dell will be ubiquitous

in stores during holidays - Reuters tv * CEO sees more windows devices sold this quarter than Google or Apple products

- Reuters tv * CEO says windows 8 innovates the pc category - Reuters tv