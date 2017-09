Sept 17 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said it would buy back up to $40 billion of its shares and raise its quarterly dividend by 22 percent.

The new share repurchase program, which has no expiration date, replaces a $40 billion buyback program that was set to expire on Sept. 30.

The company will pay a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share, payable on Dec. 12 to shareholders of record on Nov. 21.