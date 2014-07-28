Microsoft says government officials make sudden visit to China offices

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - Chinese government officials made sudden visits to Microsoft Corp’s China offices, a Microsoft spokeswoman said on Monday, but declined to give a reason.

“We aim to build products that deliver the features, security and reliability customers expect and we’re happy to answer the government’s questions,” the spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement, declining to give further information.

China’s State Administration for Industry & Commerce, which Chinese media reported made the sudden visit on Microsoft offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu, declined to give comment outside of working hours. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Matt Driskill)