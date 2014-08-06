FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China anti-trust regulator conducts new raids on Microsoft and partner Accenture
August 6, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

China anti-trust regulator conducts new raids on Microsoft and partner Accenture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A Chinese anti-trust regulator conducted new raids on Microsoft Corp and partner in China Accenture PLC, the agency said on its website on Wednesday, after saying last week Microsoft is under investigation for anti-trust violations.

The State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) raided offices in Beijing, Liaoning, Fujian and Hubei, it said. The SAIC also raided IT consultancy Accenture, whom Microsoft outsources financial work to, at Accenture’s Dalian offices.

Microsoft Deputy General Counsel Mary Snapp was in Beijing to meet with the SAIC on Monday. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

