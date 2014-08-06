China anti-trust regulator conducts new raids on Microsoft and partner Accenture

BEIJING, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A Chinese anti-trust regulator conducted new raids on Microsoft Corp and partner in China Accenture PLC, the agency said on its website on Wednesday, after saying last week Microsoft is under investigation for anti-trust violations.

The State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) raided offices in Beijing, Liaoning, Fujian and Hubei, it said. The SAIC also raided IT consultancy Accenture, whom Microsoft outsources financial work to, at Accenture’s Dalian offices.

Microsoft Deputy General Counsel Mary Snapp was in Beijing to meet with the SAIC on Monday. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Christopher Cushing)