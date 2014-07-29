FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-China regulator in anti-monopoly probe of Microsoft
July 29, 2014

RPT-China regulator in anti-monopoly probe of Microsoft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 29 (Reuters) - A Chinese regulator said on Tuesday it is conducting an anti-monopoly investigation into Microsoft Corp because the firm has not fully disclosed information about its Windows operating system and Microsoft Office application.

China’s State Administration for Industry & Commerce (SAIC) is investigating a Microsoft vice president and senior managers, and has made copies of the firm’s financial statements and contracts, the SAIC said on its website.

The SAIC has obtained documents, e-mails and other data from Microsoft’s computers and servers, it said, adding that it could not complete the investigation as Microsoft had said some of its key personnel were not in China. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

