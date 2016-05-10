FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Microsoft to shut MSN China portal on June 7
May 10, 2016 / 12:55 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Microsoft to shut MSN China portal on June 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes dateline, no change to text)

SHANGHAI, May 10 (Reuters) - Microsoft plans to shut its MSN China portal in June but remains committed to China, the company said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Tuesday.

“Microsoft will be shutting down the MSN portal in China on June 7. Microsoft is deeply committed to China, offering a range of products including Windows 10, cloud services to customers, and hosting the largest research and development centre outside of the U.S.,” it said.

The U.S. software giant shut its internet messaging service in China in 2014. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)

