FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Microsoft boosts dividend 11 pct, adds new directors
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2014 / 10:48 PM / 3 years ago

Microsoft boosts dividend 11 pct, adds new directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp on Tuesday announced an 11 percent increase in its quarterly dividend and appointed two new directors to replace two board members who decided not to seek re-election.

Microsoft has increased its payout to shareholders almost every year since it introduced a regular quarterly dividend in 2004. It did not increase the dividend in recession-hit 2009, when it also laid off more than 5,000 employees.

The company said Teri List-Stoll, chief financial officer of Kraft Foods Group Inc and Charles Scharf, chief executive of Visa Inc, have been appointed to the board, effective Oct. 1. Existing board members Dave Marquardt and Dina Dublon will retire from the board at the end of their current terms in December. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.