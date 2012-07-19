FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft reports quarterly loss after charge
July 19, 2012 / 8:12 PM / 5 years ago

Microsoft reports quarterly loss after charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp reported its first quarterly loss as a public company on Thursday as it took a previously announced charge for writing down the value of its ailing online unit.

The world’s largest software company reported a net loss of $492 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a profit of $5.87 billion, or 69 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Sales rose 4 percent to $18 billion, dampened by slowing PC sales featuring its flagship Windows operating system.

Microsoft has not suffered a quarterly loss since going public in 1986.

