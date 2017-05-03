(Repeating without changes for wider distribution)
By Julia Love
SAN FRANCISCO May 2 Microsoft Corp's
announcement of a suite of new education products on Tuesday
shows the company's determination to reverse a major shift that
has taken place in U.S. classrooms in recent years: for most
educators and school districts, Google's Chromebook is now the
computer of choice.
The Chromebook has gone from a standing start in 2011 to
wild popularity in the market for education technology, which
tech companies have traditionally viewed as a critical way to
win over the next generation of users.
In 2016, mobile devices running Alphabet Inc's
Google’s Chrome operating system accounted for 58 percent of the
U.S. market for primary and secondary schools, according to
Futuresource Consulting.
The Microsoft products introduced Tuesday, including a new
version of its Windows operating system, software to boost
collaboration among students and a new Surface laptop, clearly
show the influence of the Chromebook, industry watchers say.
“The success of the Chromebook has awakened sleeping
giants,” said Tyler Bosmeny, CEO of Clever, an education
technology company. “There’s so much investment into the space –
it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”
For years after the release of the Chromebook in 2011, Apple
Inc and Microsoft stuck to their strategies of offering
slightly modified and discounted versions of their products for
educators.
But the Chromebook's low price--it starts at $149-- and easy
management proved irresistible to many schools. Google also saw
a key chance to expand its market share several years ago with
the approach of an online testing mandate in the United States.
To capitalize on the opportunity, the company created a
“test mode,” which restricts access to the rest of the web while
students complete assessments, said Rajen Sheth, a senior
director of product management at Google.
The preparations paid off: Sales of the Chromebook jumped
tenfold between 2012 and 2013, Sheth said.
While Google manufactures some Chromebooks, the devices
aimed at the education market are supplied by partners such as
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Acer Inc.
The operating system is free for educators and hardware
manufacturers, and Google sells schools an education package
including device management and support for a $30 fee.
For Microsoft, Tuesday's event was the culmination of a
campaign to emulate key aspects of the Chromebook strategy, said
Mike Fisher, associate director for the education division at
Futuresource Consulting.
Microsoft's hardware partners are now selling hybrid
tablet-laptop devices based on the Surface design starting at
$189. Microsoft executives boasted that the operating system
announced Tuesday boots up rapidly, a hallmark of the
Chromebook.
The company also introduced a new code-builder addition to
its Minecraft education edition to help students learn coding
skills through the popular game.
For Microsoft, the test will be how easily it can explain
its offering to educators, Fisher said.
“The Google education ecosystem is quite straightforward,"
he said. "With Microsoft, there’s a lot of moving parts."
Microsoft declined to comment.
Apple, for its part, has lowered the price of the iPad to
$299 for education customers and made it possible for students
to share devices, in addition to simplifying management.
“It’s about trying to reach every teacher and every
student,” said Susan Prescott, a vice president of product
management and marketing at Apple.
Despite Google’s U.S. dominance, its position is weaker in
classrooms overseas, where many markets have not yet seen an
impetus to embrace technology en masse, said Fisher of
Futuresource Consulting.
In 2016, devices running Android and Chrome made up 23
percent of the mobile market outside the United States, compared
with 65 percent for Microsoft’s Windows, according to
Futuresource.
(Reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco; Additional reporting
by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Lisa Shumaker)