FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators set to charge Microsoft over breached deal
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

EU regulators set to charge Microsoft over breached deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - EU regulators are preparing to charge U.S. software company Microsoft for failing to comply with a 2009 ruling ordering it to offer users a choice of web browsers, the EU’s antitrust chief said on Thursday.

“The next step is to open a formal proceeding into the company’s breach of an agreement,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters. “It should not be a long investigation because the company itself explicitly recognised its breach of the agreement.”

The European Commission opened an investigation into the case in July, the first time a company is alleged to have failed to meet its commitments under EU antitrust decisions. If found guilty, Microsoft could face fines up to 10 percent of its global turnover.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.