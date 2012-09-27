EU regulators set to charge Microsoft over breached deal

WARSAW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - EU regulators are preparing to charge U.S. software company Microsoft for failing to comply with a 2009 ruling ordering it to offer users a choice of web browsers, the EU’s antitrust chief said on Thursday.

“The next step is to open a formal proceeding into the company’s breach of an agreement,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters. “It should not be a long investigation because the company itself explicitly recognised its breach of the agreement.”

The European Commission opened an investigation into the case in July, the first time a company is alleged to have failed to meet its commitments under EU antitrust decisions. If found guilty, Microsoft could face fines up to 10 percent of its global turnover.