FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Microsoft prepares to pay more to keep top executives during CEO search
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 4 years ago

Microsoft prepares to pay more to keep top executives during CEO search

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEATTLE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp’s board has authorized special stock awards to hold onto top executives as the world’s largest software company searches for a new chief executive officer, according to a regulatory filing made public on Monday.

The company has not yet earmarked any payments, but said in the filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it “may from time to time make awards to executive officers,” partly to ensure “continuity of key leaders during the transition to a new chief executive officer.”

In August, Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer announced his plan to retire within 12 months, setting off the company’s search for a new leader. The board committee in charge of appointing the next CEO has said it will consider both internal and external candidates.

Several Microsoft insiders are thought to be contenders for the CEO spot. No executives were named in the filing.

Microsoft said the awards would be in the form of stock and would range from 25 percent to 150 percent of the recipient’s annual target compensation. Senior Microsoft executives are already eligible for a cash bonus and stock awards each year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.