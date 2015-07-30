Google loses bid to overturn low-cost patent licenses to Microsoft

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Google Inc will have to make do with the low rate it must offer Microsoft Corp to use some of its Motorola Mobility patents after a U.S. appeals court on Thursday ruled the licensing rate had been properly set.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court judge properly determined the patents’ value even though the royalty rate was only a fraction of what Motorola had asked for. Google sold the Motorola handset business to Lenovo last year, but kept its patents. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)